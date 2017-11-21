Trump defends Roy Moore: 'He totally denies it'

After weeks of relative silence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday finally weighed in on the allegations of sexual assault against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

"He denies it, he denies it," Trump said of Moore, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House. "He says it didn't happen, and you have to listen to him also. And he said, 40 years ago, that this did not happen."

Nine women have alleged that Moore pursued inappropriate sexual relationships with them in the late 1970s and early 80s, when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s. Two of these women allege that Moore assaulted them when they were minors. Moore denies the allegations.

Trump stressed the need to keep Moore's opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, out of the Senate. "I can tell you one thing for sure — we don't need a liberal Democrat in there," he said.

The president brushed off questions about whether he believed the women's accounts, which have been corroborate by family members and witnesses. "Roy Moore denies it, that's all I can say, and by the way, he totally denies it," Trump said.

The comments were the first to come from the president himself in the two weeks since The Washington Post first published allegations by four women. In that time, another five women have come forward to describe Moore's sexual advances.

Trump declined, however, to weigh in on allegations of sexual misconduct leveled recently against two Democratic members of Congress, Sen. Al Franken, D.Minn., and Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.