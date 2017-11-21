    ×

    Morning Brief

    Wall Street looks to break out of its recent funk in this holiday-shortened week

    BY THE NUMBERS

    U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after Monday's small advance on Wall Street. While the market has come under pressure recently, the Nasdaq was still just a few points away from a record close, while the Dow and S&P 500 were less than 1 percent away from record closes. (CNBC)

    AT&T (T) was under pressure in the premarket, while Time Warner (TWX) was slightly higher, after the Justice Department sued to block AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. AT&T said the move was a "radical" departure from decades of antitrust regulation. (CNBC)

    Shares of Lowe's (LOW) were initially higher and then turned lower in premarket trading after the home improvement chain beat expectations on quarterly earnings, revenues, and same-store sales. Like Home Depot (HD), more shoppers turned up at Lowe's for repairs after hurricanes and wildfires. (CNBC)

    Shares of footwear retailer DSW (DSW) were losing about 12 percent after missing estimates on earnings and revenue. Quarterly same-store sales were slightly lower when a modest rise was expected. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup (CPB) shares were losing 8 percent after missing on earnings and revenue.

    After the bell this afternoon, the two Hewlett-Packard spin-offs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and HP Incorporated (HPQ), release earnings. Salesforce (CRM), GameStop (GME), and Guess (GES) are also out with quarterly results. (CNBC)

    On the economic calendar, the October existing home sales report is out at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks at 6 p.m. ET. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for just a half-day on Friday. (CNBC)

    Yellen said she'll leave the Fed after her successor, current Fed Governor Jerome Powell, is sworn in. Her four-term term as head of the central bank comes to an end in February, but she did have the option of staying on as governor. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    Federal regulators are expected to scrap Obama-era orders that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally. The FCC chairman appointed by Trump is set to reveal plans today to fully dismantle core net neutrality rules. (Politico)

    * GOP plan will ultimately raise taxes on 50% of Americans, nonpartisan group says (CNBC)
    * Prospect of corporate tax cuts has CEOs abandoning fears of the looming national debt disaster (NY Times)

    The Trump administration will end in May 2019 immigration protections for about 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S., concluding that conditions on the ground in the poverty-stricken Caribbean country have improved enough since a massive earthquake in 2010 for residents to return. (USA Today)

    * Judge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order (AP)

    Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances, BuzzFeed News reports. The Michigan Democrat is currently the long-serving member of Congress.

    * 21st Century Fox strikes $90 million shareholder lawsuit settlement (Reuters)
    * Fox establishes workplace culture panel after harassment scandal (NY Times)

    Several women are alleging that journalist Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, according to the Washington Post. CBS has suspended Rose immediately as the network looks into the allegations against the morning show host. PBS has halted distribution of his nightly show.

    Dish Network (DISH) customers are without CBS (CBS) television stations, with the two sides unable to reach a new carriage agreement. Dish said CBS refused to extend the contract. CBS accused Dish of punishing its subscribers rather than negotiate a fair deal. (Hollywood Reporter)

    Gamers livid over the Electronic Arts (EA) in-game moneymaking strategy in its new "Star Wars Battlefront II" title are overreacting, according to one Wall Street firm. EA shares have lost 10 percent so far in November. (CNBC)

    Chinese internet giant Tencent has surpassed Facebook (FB) in terms of market value just a day after it became the first Asian technology firm to reach the $500 billion valuation mark. (CNBC)

    Bitcoin was flat this morning after hitting record highs and eclipsing $8,000 for the first time on Sunday. A CNBC survey found global finance officials see bitcoin as a "real" asset but in a bubble. Many others see it as a "fraud."

    * More than $30 million worth of cryptocurrency was just stolen by hackers (CNBC)

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Urban Outfitters (URBN) came in 8 cents above estimates with quarterly profit of 41 cents per share, while the apparel retailer's revenue beat estimates as well. Urban Outfitters also gave investors a pleasant surprise with an unexpected increase in comparable store sales.

    Intuit (INTU) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates. Revenue at the financial software company behind QuickBooks was also above forecasts. Forward guidance matched expectations.

    Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, 5 cents above consensus estimates, with revenue also coming in ahead of forecasts. The cybersecurity services company has seen increased business since the Equifax data breach and ransomware attacks.

    Broadcom (AVGO) would make major changes to Qualcomm's (QCOM) controversial patent licensing business if its bid to acquire its rival chip maker is successful, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, Broadcom has not made it clear exactly how it would change that business.

    Activist investor Starboard Value acquired a 10.7 percent stake in high speed computing company Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and urged it to explore a potential sale. Starboard said the company is spending too much on research and development.

    Payments firm PayPal (PYPL) is connecting its website and smartphone apps with those of Acorns Grow, a five-year-old automated savings and investment service, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    WATERCOOLER

    President Trump today will spare a pair of birds from being the stars of holiday meals, with his first Thanksgiving turkey pardons. USA Today visited the turkeys that Obama pardoned.

    If you think you'll beat the holiday traffic by hitting the road early, think again. In many cities, today, not tomorrow, is the worst day to travel, according to a transportation analytics firm. (USA Today)

    With Thanksgiving right around the corner, that means it's time to embark on the modern holiday tradition of over-analyzing seasonally available Starbucks cups for signs of liberal bias. (NY Times)