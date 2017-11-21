Wall Street looks to break out of its recent funk in this holiday-shortened week

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Federal regulators are expected to scrap Obama-era orders that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally. The FCC chairman appointed by Trump is set to reveal plans today to fully dismantle core net neutrality rules. (Politico)
* GOP plan will ultimately raise taxes on 50% of Americans, nonpartisan group says (CNBC)
* Prospect of corporate tax cuts has CEOs abandoning fears of the looming national debt disaster (NY Times)
The Trump administration will end in May 2019 immigration protections for about 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S., concluding that conditions on the ground in the poverty-stricken Caribbean country have improved enough since a massive earthquake in 2010 for residents to return. (USA Today)
* Judge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order (AP)
Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances, BuzzFeed News reports. The Michigan Democrat is currently the long-serving member of Congress.
* 21st Century Fox strikes $90 million shareholder lawsuit settlement (Reuters)
* Fox establishes workplace culture panel after harassment scandal (NY Times)
Several women are alleging that journalist Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, according to the Washington Post. CBS has suspended Rose immediately as the network looks into the allegations against the morning show host. PBS has halted distribution of his nightly show.
Dish Network (DISH) customers are without CBS (CBS) television stations, with the two sides unable to reach a new carriage agreement. Dish said CBS refused to extend the contract. CBS accused Dish of punishing its subscribers rather than negotiate a fair deal. (Hollywood Reporter)
Gamers livid over the Electronic Arts (EA) in-game moneymaking strategy in its new "Star Wars Battlefront II" title are overreacting, according to one Wall Street firm. EA shares have lost 10 percent so far in November. (CNBC)
Chinese internet giant Tencent has surpassed Facebook (FB) in terms of market value just a day after it became the first Asian technology firm to reach the $500 billion valuation mark. (CNBC)
Bitcoin was flat this morning after hitting record highs and eclipsing $8,000 for the first time on Sunday. A CNBC survey found global finance officials see bitcoin as a "real" asset but in a bubble. Many others see it as a "fraud."
* More than $30 million worth of cryptocurrency was just stolen by hackers (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Urban Outfitters (URBN) came in 8 cents above estimates with quarterly profit of 41 cents per share, while the apparel retailer's revenue beat estimates as well. Urban Outfitters also gave investors a pleasant surprise with an unexpected increase in comparable store sales.
Intuit (INTU) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates. Revenue at the financial software company behind QuickBooks was also above forecasts. Forward guidance matched expectations.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, 5 cents above consensus estimates, with revenue also coming in ahead of forecasts. The cybersecurity services company has seen increased business since the Equifax data breach and ransomware attacks.
Broadcom (AVGO) would make major changes to Qualcomm's (QCOM) controversial patent licensing business if its bid to acquire its rival chip maker is successful, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, Broadcom has not made it clear exactly how it would change that business.
Activist investor Starboard Value acquired a 10.7 percent stake in high speed computing company Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and urged it to explore a potential sale. Starboard said the company is spending too much on research and development.
Payments firm PayPal (PYPL) is connecting its website and smartphone apps with those of Acorns Grow, a five-year-old automated savings and investment service, according to the Wall Street Journal.
WATERCOOLER
President Trump today will spare a pair of birds from being the stars of holiday meals, with his first Thanksgiving turkey pardons. USA Today visited the turkeys that Obama pardoned.
If you think you'll beat the holiday traffic by hitting the road early, think again. In many cities, today, not tomorrow, is the worst day to travel, according to a transportation analytics firm. (USA Today)
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, that means it's time to embark on the modern holiday tradition of over-analyzing seasonally available Starbucks cups for signs of liberal bias. (NY Times)