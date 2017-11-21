Wall Street looks to break out of its recent funk in this holiday-shortened week

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after Monday's small advance on Wall Street. While the market has come under pressure recently, the Nasdaq was still just a few points away from a record close, while the Dow and S&P 500 were less than 1 percent away from record closes. (CNBC)

AT&T (T) was under pressure in the premarket, while Time Warner (TWX) was slightly higher, after the Justice Department sued to block AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. AT&T said the move was a "radical" departure from decades of antitrust regulation. (CNBC)

Shares of Lowe's (LOW) were initially higher and then turned lower in premarket trading after the home improvement chain beat expectations on quarterly earnings, revenues, and same-store sales. Like Home Depot (HD), more shoppers turned up at Lowe's for repairs after hurricanes and wildfires. (CNBC)

Shares of footwear retailer DSW (DSW) were losing about 12 percent after missing estimates on earnings and revenue. Quarterly same-store sales were slightly lower when a modest rise was expected. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup (CPB) shares were losing 8 percent after missing on earnings and revenue.

After the bell this afternoon, the two Hewlett-Packard spin-offs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and HP Incorporated (HPQ), release earnings. Salesforce (CRM), GameStop (GME), and Guess (GES) are also out with quarterly results. (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, the October existing home sales report is out at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks at 6 p.m. ET. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for just a half-day on Friday. (CNBC)

Yellen said she'll leave the Fed after her successor, current Fed Governor Jerome Powell, is sworn in. Her four-term term as head of the central bank comes to an end in February, but she did have the option of staying on as governor. (CNBC)