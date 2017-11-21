Watch: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon speaks at Economic Club of New York

[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Wal-Mart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon is speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

Just last week, the big-box retailer's shares reached an all-time high, surging more than 10 percent in one day.

Investors cheered as Wal-Mart's third-quarter same-store sales for U.S. locations climbed for the 13th-consecutive period. The Arkansas-based company cited a bright spot in its food business and a boost from shoppers stocking up on hurricane supplies, following a slew of devastating storms.

Wal-Mart also just recently landed a deal with Lord & Taylor, where Walmart.com will sell the high-end department store chain's items.

"We have momentum, and it's encouraging to see customers responding to our store and eCommerce initiatives," CEO Doug McMillon has said.

"Existing customers have become advocates for popular initiatives like online grocery and free two-day shipping, and as a result, new customers, suppliers and partnerships are coming to Walmart."