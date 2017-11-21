Why Tim Ferriss says hearing the word 'no' sets you up for success

"Some of the emails were so incredibly well-crafted and so smart in the wordsmithing that they used," Ferriss says, that he asked if he could publish them as examples. He argued this would empower his readers to "copy and paste" that language to "make it easier to say no" to opportunities they needed to turn down.

"For instance, I was once refused for a lunch date with a very famous tech investor and he said, 'Sorry, I'm on a no-meeting diet for the next month and I have a policy of saying no to all meetings'," Ferriss recalls. "So I started using a 'no conference call diet' and people just rolled with it. It was incredible. There was no feedback, no push-back."

Ferris says he hopes that readers will gain confidence and learn that "most losses or mistakes are really survivable." Realizing that can help you become more resilient and more likely to persevere.

In "Tribe of Mentors," Ferriss offers a collection of over 100 interviews with titans such as Maria Sharapova, Ray Dalio, Gretchen Rubin, Jimmy Fallon and Arianna Huffington for their advice on mentoring, leadership and life.

Ferris asks everyone the same set of questions, a "fine-tuned" version of those which he has asked his past 300 guests on his business podcast "The Tim Ferriss Show."

Two he highlights from the book include, "What failure has set you up for later success, whether you knew it at the time or not?" and "What techniques or strategies do you have for saying no?"

Ferriss is known for tackling his own fear of failure head-on, as he detailed in a TED Talk earlier this year, but he says there is much to learn from hearing how others give and receive rejection.

He notes in the introduction to his book that "success can usually be measured by the number of uncomfortable conversations we are willing to have and by the number of uncomfortable actions we are willing to take."

To Ferriss, learning to say or hear "no" is a crucial part of getting ahead.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss:

