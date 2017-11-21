Your first trade for Tuesday, November 21

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Dollar Tree.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of AT&T.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Dollar General.

Trader disclosure: On November 20, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AABA, AAPL, ABX, AFSI, APC, BABA, BKD, BHP, CS, ESV, FCX, GOOGL, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, JD, MAC, MRO, MSFT, MU, NBR, NUAN, OA, ORCL, PANW, QCOM, SCCO, SFM, UNP, UUP, WTW, XBI, XLF, XLV. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, FGP, GIS, GM, HAL, IBM, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SNBR, TGT, TPX, UPS, WDC, WFC. Pete owns TLT puts. Sold calls: AMAT, BAC, FAST, FB, HD, IBM, MLCO, MT, PFE, QRVO, RTN, S, SNBR, XBI. Bought calls: BKD, PANW. Sold stock: BKE, MLCO, TRN, VIAB, WYNN. Bought stock: DLTR, GIS, TGT. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM short calls, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BGC, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen is out of FB short calls and puts. Karen is out of EFX puts. Karen's firm is out of VRX. Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long GE. Dan is long T calls. Dan is long puts: SPY, XLP, XRT. Bought T calls. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.