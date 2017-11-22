4 NFL players who save more than 70 percent of their salaries

As of 2015, The New England Patriots star had saved a full 100 percent of his NFL salary.
"To this day, I still haven't touched one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money," Gronkowski writes in his 2015 book "It's Good to be Gronk." Instead, he lives off his endorsement deals, including ones with BodyArmor SuperDrink, Dunkin' Donuts and beef jerky company Oberto.
"I live off my marketing money and haven't blown it on any big-money expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school," continues Gronkowski, who signed a six-year, $54 million contract with the Patriots in 2012. That contract came with an $8 million signing bonus.