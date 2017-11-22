4 NFL players who save more than 70 percent of their salaries

The Detroit Lions safety, who earns an average of $6.5 million a year, has been saving 70 percent of his take-home pay since he was drafted in 2009.

He's smart with his investments too, and he has plans to double his income by investing.

The plan has always been to "save as much money as I can and spend as little as I can in the time that I have in the league," Quin tells CNBC Make It, "so that I can maximize my future."