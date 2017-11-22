Amazon's cloud is about to announce a huge health-care deal with Cerner, sources say

Amazon's cloud business, in its march toward $20 billion in annual revenue, has nabbed top clients in areas ranging from energy and technology to financial services and government.

Heading into its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas next week, Amazon Web Services has found a partner to help the company crack a massive industry that's been slower to adopt the cloud: health care.

As part of his keynote at re:Invent, AWS CEO Andy Jassy is planning to announce that Amazon is teaming up with Cerner, one of the world's largest health technology companies, to help health-care providers better use their data to make health predictions about patient populations, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The sources, who asked not to be named because the discussions are still in the final stages, said the partnership is initially focused on Cerner's so-called population health product -- HealtheIntent -- which enables hospitals to gather and analyze huge volumes of clinical data to improve patients' health outcomes and lower treatment costs.

Cerner did not provide a comment for this story, and AWS representatives didn't respond to requests for comment.

In addition to its health investments, AWS has sought to expand its push into the public sector. Earlier this week it announced plans for a group of cloud data centers for the CIA and other U.S. intelligence community members.