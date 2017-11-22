Black Friday separates the 'purists' from the 'average Joe' shoppers

Source: The National Retail Federation

The group's survey of more than 7,000 consumers found that Black Friday will still hold the title as busiest shopping day, with 70 percent of people planning to hit the stores then. Next in line is Cyber Monday, with 48 percent of people set to shop online for deals that day.

Looking to the eager and fearless bargain hunters, 20 percent of consumers, or 32 million people, plan to start shopping as early as Thursday, NRF found. Many retailers, including Wal-Mart, Target, J.C. Penney, Macy's and Best Buy are opening their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

"While the utility of the weekend will continue to draw shoppers into stores and online to efficiently and inexpensively check off their lists, we're also seeing consumers report tradition and the opportunity to partake in holiday cheer as reasons for shopping, too," Prosper principal analyst Pam Goodfellow said in a statement.

"By now, people know what sort of deals they can expect to see during the weekend and are budgeting for them accordingly, and in many cases expertly."

Phillip Dengler, co-owner of Bestblackfriday.com, which keeps track of the weekend's deals, has watched the consumer landscape evolve. Here's what he sees.