    Black Friday gifts that are worth the crowds

    • Smart shoppers score an extra 53 percent discount on books, movies and music.
    • Savings on clothing and jewelry aren't worth your trouble.
    Holiday shoppers at a Target store in Culver City, California.
    Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images
    This Black Friday, brave the crowds to save on books, movies and music — but consider staying home if you're looking for deep discounts on jewelry and clothing.

    Those are the results of an analysis by WalletHub, a website that offers free credit reports.

    Analysts on the site took to Amazon.com in October and November to study the prices of an array of items. Afterward, they compared those data to prices listed in this year's Black Friday ads to quantify the amount of savings.

    The study found that shoppers who wait until Black Friday to snag books, movies and music save more than half off the advertised price. (Click the graphic below to enlarge.)

    Video games are the next-best deal, with those who waited until the day after Thanksgiving saving an estimated 38 percent. Toys followed in third place; shoppers willing to brave the crowds could save nearly 25 percent off of the pre-Black Friday price.

    On the opposite end of the spectrum, the site found that discounts on jewelry, clothing and accessories aren't worth the wait. WalletHub's analysis revealed that those items took only a 7 percent price cut on Black Friday.

