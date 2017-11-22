This Black Friday, brave the crowds to save on books, movies and music — but consider staying home if you're looking for deep discounts on jewelry and clothing.

Those are the results of an analysis by WalletHub, a website that offers free credit reports.

Analysts on the site took to Amazon.com in October and November to study the prices of an array of items. Afterward, they compared those data to prices listed in this year's Black Friday ads to quantify the amount of savings.

The study found that shoppers who wait until Black Friday to snag books, movies and music save more than half off the advertised price. (Click the graphic below to enlarge.)