Car shoppers may find Black Friday offers year's best deals

Planning to car shop over the Thanksgiving break? Better start now.

With dealerships eager to unload inventory and manufacturers offering sizable discounts to help move cars off the lots, waiting until Black Friday to start the process could put you at a disadvantage.

"There can be so much activity at dealerships that the sales staff can be overwhelmed and you might not be able get deep questions answered," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds.com.

"You also can't deliberate for three or four hours that day, because while you're doing that, someone else might buy the car," Jones said.

Black Friday sales typically account for 15 percent of November car transactions, which translates into a rough doubling of shoppers encountered in showrooms, according to Edmunds research.