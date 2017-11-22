In the wake of the Great Recession, the Fed needed every policy tool it could find. Quantitative easing, forward guidance of policy goals and targets, and lowering interest rates to 0 percent are the most obvious examples. Now, QE has ceased, and the Fed funds rate is back above 1 percent. In contrast, forward guidance is more active than ever and there do not appear to be plans to wind it down. But, with many of the crisis era measures have been scaled back, it is time to taper forward guidance too.
There is no question forward-guidance can be useful. Following the financial crisis, it was utilized to steer market participants toward the "lower for longer" mantra and then keep them there. Markets could be confident that the Fed would stick to its policy prescriptions because it said so. Monetary policy became contingent on economic outcomes that the Fed made explicit. By sticking to its forecasts some credibility was gained for forward guidance. There was confidence in the Fed's willingness to follow through on what it said.
There are also problems with the concept of forward guidance. The dot plot is a perfect example. The dot plot is the Fed's communication of the path of future fed funds policy, and its accuracy has been suspect at best. Instead of providing insight into future Fed policy, it could be more accurately described in practice as the idealized path of the fed funds rate. It has been inaccurate to the point of uselessness most of the time. For example, in September 2014, the Fed predicted the fed funds rate would be 3.75 percent at the end of 2017. It is widely expected that the Fed will raise rates to the 1.25 percent - 1.5 percent range by December. The Fed over-estimated its ability to raise rates by 2.25 percent.