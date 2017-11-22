First Look: The Profit tries to save a tiny homes manufacturer that’s on the brink of bankruptcy

Tumbleweed Tiny Homes is a Colorado manufacturer facing massive issues. Its owner, Steve Weissman, lacks the leadership skills needed and has put the business in over a million dollars of debt. Now, Steve struggles to create a consistent business model and morale is at an all-time low. If Marcus Lemonis can't get him to change his outlook and put the company before his own interests, the entire organization will collapse.

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.