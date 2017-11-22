It's a given that in any job interview, you have to know how to talk about your skills and your strengths. But many forget that you'll almost definitely have to talk about your weaknesses, too.

How do you respond to the common job interview prompt, "Tell me about a time you failed or made a mistake," without ruining your chances of getting a job offer?

The worst thing you can do is share a time you failed and in a way that reflects poorly on you, as revealed in a recent episode of CNBC's "The Job Interview," in which candidates interview for real jobs while being filmed.