Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has not been shy about its ambition to dethrone Samsung and Apple to become the top smartphone vendor in the world. While Huawei is still seen as a bit of an outsider, particularly in the U.S., its new flagship Mate 10 Series smartphones could change the game for the company.

Huawei provided me with a review unit of the Mate 10 Pro smartphone for a week. Launched in October and made available earlier this month, the phone is the higher-end version of the flagship Mate 10.

There were certain features I really liked, and that particularly goes for the long battery life, which means you probably won't have to carry a power bank on you to get through the day.

There were also a few things I didn't like, but more on that later. Let's start with what you should know about the Mate 10 Pro, if you're shopping for a new smartphone this Christmas.