What this 13-year-old CEO learned from her triumphs in business and on 'Shark Tank'

Me & the Bees Lemonade founder and CEO Mikaila Ulmer amazed the nation when, at nine years old, she walked away from ABC's hit reality show "Shark Tank" with a $60,000 investment deal with Daymond John.

Now 13, Ulmer has been named one of TIME magazine's most influential teens of 2017 and says that she is reflecting on her nine years of experience as an entrepreneur to write a children's book on how to start and grow a business.

"I definitely have a lot of goals, but, as my dad always said, it's important to work step by step and take each little goal one at a time," she told CNBC Make It during the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit held at the United Nations on November 17.

What started as a simple lemonade stand in 2009 when Ulmer was 4 developed into a full-blown family business and social cause to help save the bees.

Me & the Bees Lemonade is based in Austin, Texas, but the Generation- Z influencer and her privately-owned company have garnered national attention.

Over the past few years, Ulmer has visited the White House and met former president Barack Obama on numerous occasions. Earlier this year, Ulmer launched the Healthy Hive Foundation and became a member of Microsoft's People of Action network.

She also travels with Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) throughout the world, most recently to Cape Town, South Africa, where she taught Finance 101 at DWEN's youth program.

In July, a group of NFL players and businessmen invested $810,000 in Ulmer's company.

Here's more from CNBC Make It's exclusive Q&A with Ulmer: