Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's rally. We get the Fed minutes at 2 p.m. ET live on CNBC's Power Lunch. And this morning we get durable goods orders data and weekly jobless claims numbers.

-Tractor maker Deere just reported that profit jumped 79 percent in its fourth quarter.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up 2 percent and close to the $58 a barrel level because of a Keystone Pipeline supply disruption from Canada.