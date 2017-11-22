    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    The construction of the Gulf Coast Project pipeline in Atoka, Oklahoma. This 480-mile crude oil pipeline is being constructed by TransCanada and is part of the Keystone Pipeline Project.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    The construction of the Gulf Coast Project pipeline in Atoka, Oklahoma. This 480-mile crude oil pipeline is being constructed by TransCanada and is part of the Keystone Pipeline Project.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's rally. We get the Fed minutes at 2 p.m. ET live on CNBC's Power Lunch. And this morning we get durable goods orders data and weekly jobless claims numbers.

    -Tractor maker Deere just reported that profit jumped 79 percent in its fourth quarter.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are up 2 percent and close to the $58 a barrel level because of a Keystone Pipeline supply disruption from Canada.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...