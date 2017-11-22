New York attorney general slams the FCC for 'refusal to assist' in net neutrality investigation

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman published an open letter on Tuesday criticizing the Federal Communications Commission for its lack of cooperation while his office investigates an alleged online disinformation scheme centered around the plan to repeal "net neutrality" rules.

The "massive" scheme, Schneiderman said, involves the use of hundreds of thousands of online accounts — some with fake names, some with identities potentially stolen from real Americans — corrupting the comment process while the plan to dismantle regulations on cable companies is publicly debated.

"It is important that the public comment process actually enable the voices of the millions of individuals and businesses who will be affected to be heard," Schneiderman said in the letter.

But he said the FCC has essentially stonewalled his office by failing to provide evidence that is "crucial" to the investigation.

"The FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed."

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Schneiderman said his team has "received no substantive response" after reaching out to the FCC through a number of representatives.

Schneiderman's letter did not specify if the allegedly fake accounts predominantly sought to shift the voice of the public for or against the repeal of net neutrality rules.

The FCC did not immediately return multiple requests for comment in time for publication.

The state attorney general expressed his own view on net neutrality in the piece, writing, "I have long publicly advocated for strong net neutrality rules ... and studies show that the overwhelming majority of Americans who took the time to write public comments to the FCC about the issue feel the same way while a very small minority favor repeal."

But he said the alleged crimes should concern all Americans, irrespective of their political or personal views surrounding net neutrality, on grounds that a failure to pursue illegal activity will embolden its actors in the future.

He also appeared to reference the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, which multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have said was interfered with by Russia.

"In an era where foreign governments have indisputably tried to use the internet and social media to influence our elections," Schneiderman said, "federal and state governments should be working together to ensure that malevolent actors cannot subvert our administrative agencies' decision-making processes."