Putting buy online, pick up in store to the test: How the retailers stacked up

It wasn't always easy to find or filter your search so that only items available at a specific, preselected store came up in the query. Online, retailers can offer shoppers the "endless aisle," while in a store, there's space constraints. For example, Home Depot has over a million items on its website, while an average store has 35,000. So when looking for same-day pickup, shoppers are typically looking through just an individual store's actual, and current, inventory position.



The other issue that happened when trying to look at just one particular store's selection was that the store location sometimes changed to another location. For a number of the retailers, shoppers are asked to choose the store pickup option multiple times throughout shopping and checkout.



Changing availability was an issue too, between the time an order was placed and the time it was filled in a store. On both the Chicago and Northern New Jersey Lowe's orders, the Christmas tree skirt that was available at checkout, was no longer available by the time the call came that the rest of the order was ready for pickup.



All teams found that in general, picking up the orders from the stores was the easier part of the process.



Target, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Macy's pickup counters were near the front of the stores and were either clearly marked, or specifically noted in order pickup confirmation emails. Kohl's were toward the back of the store.



There were still some lines to contend with at some of the locations, with the online order pickup counters serving multiple customer service purposes at retailers including Lowe's, Macy's and Target.



We shared all our notes, put it all together, averaged numbers and experiences, and came out with the following results.