Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DE, ROK, HPE, HPQ, CRM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Deere & Co. – The heavy equipment maker reported quarterly profit of $1.57 per share, beating estimates by 10 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with Deere saying the overall market improved and sales in South America saw a particularly strong rebound.

Rockwell Automation – The maker of industrial automation systems rejected a revised takeover bid from Emerson Electric, saying it undervalued the company and was not in the best interests of shareholders. Emerson had increased its original $215 per share bid to $225 per share in cash and stock last week.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Meg Whitman will step down as chief executive officer on February 1. She will be succeeded by the company's president, Antonio Nieri. Separately, the computer networking company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts.

HP Inc. – HP Inc. matched Street estimates by reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, while the computer and printer maker saw revenue above forecasts. Its 2018 outlook is also in line with analyst forecasts.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce came in 2 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share. Revenue also beat projections. The cloud software company did give current-quarter revenue guidance that falls slightly below Street forecasts.

GameStop – GameStop beat estimates by 12 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 54 cents per share. The video game and console retailer saw revenue beat estimates, as well. GameStop was helped by the ongoing popularity of the new Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Guess – Guess matched Wall Street estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, but the apparel maker's revenue missed forecasts on a sales drop in its Americas region.

Microsoft – Microsoft's Skype phone service has been pulled from Apple and Android app stores in China. In a statement, Apple said the Chinese government had told it the app violated local laws.

Intel – Chips made by Intel are the subject of a government warning, with officials urging businesses to follow an alert issued by the chipmaker about security floors in some widely used microprocessors. Intel has said it knows of no cases in which hackers exploited the vulnerabilities in those chips.

JPMorgan Chase – JPMorgan is looking into possible business opportunities involving bitcoin, despite CEO Jamie Dimon calling bitcoin a "fraud." According to The Wall Street Journal, the bank is mulling whether to provide clients with access to a potential bitcoin product being considered by CME Group.

Walt Disney – Disney senior creative director John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence, due to "missteps" that he said made some workers feel "disrespected and uncomfortable."

Mallinckrodt – The drugmaker's stock was downgraded to "perform" from "outperform" at Oppenheimer, which points to a lack of visibility regarding the growth of arthritis treatment Acthar, among other factors.