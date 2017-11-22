The Latest: UK says any Uber fine would be higher than usual

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the data breach at Uber (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

British officials say any fine against Uber for its large-scale data breach will be higher than usual because the firm did not promptly disclose the hack.

Britain's Deputy Information Commissioner James Dipple-Johnstone said Wednesday the company faces "higher fines" because it concealed the hack from the public.

He said: "If U.K. citizens were affected then we should have been notified so that we could assess and verify the impact on people whose data was exposed."

The Information Commissioner's Office and the National Cyber Security Center are working to gauge the severity of the problem for British Uber users.

Uber has admitted covering up the hack last year after personal information of more than 57 million users and drivers was compromised.