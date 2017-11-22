Gary Cohn faked a bad connection to get off a call with Trump, Democratic senator says

Top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn pretended to have a bad connection to get off a call with President Donald Trump this month, a Democratic senator said Wednesday.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., told CNN that Cohn took the call from the president during a discussion with Democratic senators about tax reform. Trump was traveling in Asia at the time.

"About 30 minutes into the call, Gary gets up and takes a call on his cell phone, comes back into the room, and says, we have somebody calling in from Asia, and it was the president, which was nice. Nice of him to do that," Carper said, according to a transcript shared by a CNN reporter. "15 minutes later, the president is still talking. And I said to Gary, it was a room where we're all sitting around this big table, and I said, Gary why don't you do this, just take the phone from, you know, your cell phone back and just say, 'Mr. President, you're brilliant! But we're losing contact, and I think we're going to lose you now, so good-bye.'"

"And that's what he did, and he hung up," Carper said.

A CNN anchor then asked if Cohn faked a bad connection to get off the phone with Trump.

"Well, I wouldn't — I don't want to throw him under the bus, but yes," the senator responded.

Cohn, the White House chief economic advisor, is one of two officials leading the Trump administration's push for tax reform.

The former Goldman Sachs executive publicly criticized Trump in August over his response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Cohn reportedly drafted a resignation letter at the time.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment.