Your first trade for Wednesday, November 22

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Avis Budget Group.

David Seaburg was a buyer of Salesforce.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Proshares Ultrashort 20+ Year Treasury ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of FireEye.

Trader disclosure: On November 21, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, ORBC, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, WHR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen Inc. serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. BK is long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

