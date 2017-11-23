This firm wants to lease its A380s to Google and Airbnb

An Irish aircraft-leasing company has said it could soon lease out its A380 planes to firms such as Google, Expedia and Airbnb.

Dublin-based Amadeo holds 12 A380 aircraft on its books and is looking at plans to provide its own pilots and cabin services to run flights on behalf of a mix of private firms.

Mark Lapidus, Amedeo chief executive, said Thursday that his ambition is to gather a small network of three or four airlines that would buy seats on one of his company’s planes. He added that further participating companies wouldn’t necessarily need to be from the aviation industry.

“There has seen to be interest from gig economy style firms like Airbnb, Expedia and even Google,” he said. “In the case of Airbnb, there is an obvious interest in not only where you are staying but also how you get there.”

Lapidus said the model was appealing to those companies that were unlikely to take on the challenge of setting up and running a full airline.

The Amedeo model could start in 2023 when planes are due to be returned to the lessor. The firm said it could commit companies to purchasing a number of business or economy seats on each plane. It claimed a contract length of up to two or three years would offer participants much greater flexibility than the current situation where whole planes are leased for around a decade.