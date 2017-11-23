    ×

    Tech

    Apple supplier stops students' illegal overtime at iPhone X factory

    • Six high school students told the Financial Times they would usually work 11-hour shifts to help assemble Apple's flagship phone at a factory in Zhengzhou, China
    • Apple said in a statement the interns "should not have been allowed to work overtime" at the facility
    • Foxconn Technology group said in a statement the high schoolers were "provided with compensation and benefits"
    Foxconn has faced several allegations of poor treatment of workers at its Chinese factories.
    AFP | AFP | Getty Images
    Apple supplier Foxconn has stopped students from working illegal overtime at a factory in China.

    It comes after the Financial Times reported Tuesday that six high school students in Henan province would work 11-hour shifts to manufacture Apple's iPhone X.

    The long hours breached Chinese laws which aim to prevent children from working more than 40 hours per week.

    Apple said in a statement Tuesday the interns "should not have been allowed to work overtime" at the facility.

    And on Thursday, the tech giant told the BBC: "Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve … We know our work is never done and we'll continue to do all we can to make a positive impact and protect workers in our supply chain."

    'Compensation and benefits'

    The Financial Times report said the six students interviewed were among a group of 3,000 students from Zhengzhou Urban Rail Transit School.

    Taiwan's Foxconn Technology group – otherwise known as Hon Hai Precision Industry – reportedly hired the students to keep up with demand for Apple's latest flagship phone.

    In October, Apple told CNBC that customer demand for the iPhone X had been "off the charts" ahead of its official release on November 3.

    Foxconn Technology group said in a statement the high schoolers were "provided with compensation and benefits."

