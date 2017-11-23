Apple supplier stops students' illegal overtime at iPhone X factory

Apple supplier Foxconn has stopped students from working illegal overtime at a factory in China.

It comes after the Financial Times reported Tuesday that six high school students in Henan province would work 11-hour shifts to manufacture Apple's iPhone X.

The long hours breached Chinese laws which aim to prevent children from working more than 40 hours per week.

Apple said in a statement Tuesday the interns "should not have been allowed to work overtime" at the facility.

And on Thursday, the tech giant told the BBC: "Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve … We know our work is never done and we'll continue to do all we can to make a positive impact and protect workers in our supply chain."