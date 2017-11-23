Kenya's political crisis may be over – but its economy is yet to be fixed

Kenya's political leadership is set for more of the same as the country's incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is to be sworn in for a second term next week, following the country's Supreme Court validating his second election victory in a several months-long political saga.

"There has already been a sense of return to 'business as usual' in Nairobi in the past week," Patricia Rodrigues, associate analyst at Control Risks, told CNBC.

According to Reuters, the Kenyan shilling is trading at its highest against the U.S. dollar in two months, "building on gains since the Supreme Court ruling." The Kenyan benchmark NSE-20 climbed 3 percent after the verdict, Reuters reported, though the index dropped Thursday for the first time since the vote due to investor profit taking.

The short-lived upwards momentum indicates that while the east African country's economy has potential, dark clouds continue to linger on the horizon.

"Kenyatta's pro-business and pro-international investment approach is likely to continue in his second term, which bodes well for economic growth," said Rodrigues. The International Monetary Fund cites gross domestic product (GDP) growth to fall to 5 percent in 2017. While this is down from last year's 5.8 percent figure, it still remains above the 4.6 percent average for emerging market and developing economies.

"More populist policies such as the cap on bank's interest rates are likely to come under review, while the country's early oil production scheme is likely to restart in coming months with increased vigor," added Rodrigues.