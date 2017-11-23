Tesla completes installation of world's largest lithium ion battery, beats 100-day deadline

The world's largest lithium ion battery has been installed ahead of a 100-day deadline set by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Authorities in South Australia said Thursday that Tesla Powerpacks had been fully put in place and were connected to the Hornsdale Wind Farm. They added that the battery would be energized in the next few days. The wind farm, located north of Jamestown, is operated by French renewable energy firm Neoen.



In July, it was announced that Tesla and Neoen had been awarded the contract for the project. Musk committed to deliver the battery within 100 days of the grid interconnection agreement being signed, or it would be free.



In a tweet, Musk extended his congratulations to "the Tesla crew and South Australian authorities who worked so hard to get this manufactured and installed in record time!"



Testing is now due to start in order to make sure the battery is optimized and meets Australian Energy Market Operator and South Australian Government requirements.



Earlier this year, authorities announced details of their energy plan. It aimed to deliver cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy to people in South Australia. Part of the plan included building a massive battery to store renewable energy and provide "back-up power" as and when necessary.

"While others are just talking, we are delivering our energy plan, making South Australia more self-sufficient, and providing back-up power and more affordable energy for South Australians this summer," Jay Weatherhill, South Australia's premier, said in a statement Thursday.



"The world's largest lithium ion battery will be an important part of our energy mix, and it sends the clearest message that South Australia will be a leader renewable energy with battery storage," Weatherhill added.