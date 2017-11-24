US Treasurys edge lower as investors look to key data

Markets will be opening back up stateside, after taking a day off Thursday for Thanksgiving. Prior to the holiday, the Federal Open Market Committee released minutes from its latest meeting.

In the release, the U.S. central bank delivered an overall optimistic view when it came to economic growth, yet showed signs of slight concern that financial market prices could pose a danger to the economy.

Switching back to Friday, data will shake up some sentiment during the trading day. Flash US composite purchasing managers index (PMI) data is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, U.S. investors continue to await more details when it comes to tax reform in the country.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas," according to the Associated Press. Concerns still linger on Wall Street, however, as to whether a deal will come about by the end of the year.

No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury Friday.