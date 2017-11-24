    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge lower as investors look to key data

    • Flash US composite PMI data is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
    • No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday, as investors turned their attention to a new batch of economic data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.345 percent at 5:10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.765 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Markets will be opening back up stateside, after taking a day off Thursday for Thanksgiving. Prior to the holiday, the Federal Open Market Committee released minutes from its latest meeting.

    In the release, the U.S. central bank delivered an overall optimistic view when it came to economic growth, yet showed signs of slight concern that financial market prices could pose a danger to the economy.

    Switching back to Friday, data will shake up some sentiment during the trading day. Flash US composite purchasing managers index (PMI) data is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, U.S. investors continue to await more details when it comes to tax reform in the country.

    Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas," according to the Associated Press. Concerns still linger on Wall Street, however, as to whether a deal will come about by the end of the year.

    No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury Friday.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report

