There's no charge to visit the Holiday Wonderland, on view now through Dec. 27 in the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Charlotte in North Carolina — but it will certainly make you hungry.

Decorations include three trees bedecked with a total of 9,500 French macarons. The hotel's Bar Cocoa dessert boutique boasts of having constructed the world's largest éclair tree, which uses 980 of the sweet treats in glittery red, gold, black and silver.

Starting Dec. 2, the Tucson-area Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain will begin serving meals at its Dine-In Gingerbread House in the resort lobby. The house seats six and is made with 400 pounds of flour, 100 pounds of ginger powder, 50 pounds of cinnamon, 250 eggs and 10 pounds of nutmeg. Viewing is complimentary, but reservations are required for lunch and dinner. Cost: $200/$250 fee, plus meal costs.