Before you retire, give your health-care financial plan a checkup.

"The plan you have today may not be the one you want to carry into retirement, because it may be cost-prohibitive to do so," certified financial planner Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Wealth Management Group, told CNBC.

A healthy 65-year-old couple retiring this year can expect to spend $275,000 to cover health-care costs in retirement, according to Fidelity. Those calculations include premiums, cost-sharing provisions and out-of-pocket costs associated with Medicare parts A, B and D — but don't include other health expenses, such as over-the-counter medications, dental services and long-term care.