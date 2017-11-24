One of beer giant Carlsberg's breweries just went carbon neutral

Carlsberg has announced that one of its breweries is now carbon neutral.



The facility in Falkenberg, Sweden, is now powered by biogas and green electricity, the brewing powerhouse said Friday. This, it said, had cut carbon emissions from thermal energy and electricity at the site — which is run by Carlsberg Sverige — to zero.



The Carlsberg Group has set out ambitious sustainability plans. Among other things, it wants zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030 and 100 percent use of renewable electricity at its breweries by the year 2022. It also wants to halve brewery water usage by 2030, against a 2015 baseline.



"Climate change is perhaps the most important issue for our society today, both for citizens, governments and companies all over the world, and we are very pleased with the positive development in Carlsberg Sverige," Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, the Carlsberg Group's sustainability director, said in a statement.

Carlsberg is not the only brewer to boost its sustainability credentials. Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), for example, has committed to secure all of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.



Both the Carlsberg Group and ABInBev are members of RE100, a group of major businesses committed to renewable power. Other members include Apple, Facebook, Goldman Sachs and Kellogg's.