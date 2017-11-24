    ×

    Tech

    Samsung's best phones of the year are on sale for Black Friday

    DJ Koh, president of mobile communications business at Samsung, holds up the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone during a launch event for the new product, August 23, 2017.
    Getty Images
    DJ Koh, president of mobile communications business at Samsung, holds up the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone during a launch event for the new product, August 23, 2017.
    • Samsung's best phones including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Note 8 are on sale for Black Friday.
    • The phones are unlocked, which means you can take them to your carrier of choice.
    • Best Buy and Amazon are among the retailers discounting Samsung's smartphones.

    Samsung's best phones of the year, including the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, are all on sale for Black Friday.

    Amazon knocked $150 off of unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which are available for $575 and $675, respectively. Amazon is also selling Samsung's newest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8, for $780. Best Buy also has similar discounts on all three models.

    The unlocked versions of Samsung's smartphones allow customers to pay full price for the phone and then use it on the carrier of their choice without having to sign a contract. U.S. wireless carriers also sell the phones at a discount if users sign up for a cellular plan.

    CNBC praised both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 in our reviews of the phones earlier this year. The devices are relatively similar, though the Galaxy Note 8 has a larger display, more advanced cameras and an S Pen stylus.

    For more on Black Friday discounts, check out CNBC's guide to getting the best deals on Apple and Microsoft products on Black Friday.

    WATCH: Review of Samsung Gear Sport

    Samsung launched the Gear Sport smartwatch at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin on August 30, 2017.
    CNBC Review: Samsung Gear Sport   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    593
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    BBY
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...