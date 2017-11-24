Samsung's best phones of the year are on sale for Black Friday

Samsung's best phones of the year, including the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, are all on sale for Black Friday.

Amazon knocked $150 off of unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which are available for $575 and $675, respectively. Amazon is also selling Samsung's newest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8, for $780. Best Buy also has similar discounts on all three models.

The unlocked versions of Samsung's smartphones allow customers to pay full price for the phone and then use it on the carrier of their choice without having to sign a contract. U.S. wireless carriers also sell the phones at a discount if users sign up for a cellular plan.

CNBC praised both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 in our reviews of the phones earlier this year. The devices are relatively similar, though the Galaxy Note 8 has a larger display, more advanced cameras and an S Pen stylus.

For more on Black Friday discounts, check out CNBC's guide to getting the best deals on Apple and Microsoft products on Black Friday.