Snap is now letting companies sponsor Promoted Stories

Snap is letting companies buy Promoted Stories to highlight their products.

Stories, which link several snaps together for 24 hours to create a narrative, represent a new advertising tool for businesses. They can put three to 10 snaps together sequentially, a format that will still be used when Snapchat redesigns its app.

HBO purchased the first Promoted Story in the U.S. It links to free episodes of "Game of Thrones," "Insecure" and "Westworld." Retailer ASOS bought the first ads in the U.K. and France.