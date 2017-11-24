The Fed launched QE nine years ago — these four charts show its impact

Nine years ago, the United States was deep into a financial crisis.

GDP (gross domestic product) growth was contracting at the fastest rate in 50 years, and the economy was losing hundreds of thousands of jobs each month.

The Fed funds target rate — the interest rate charged by commercial banks to other banks who are borrowing money — was already close to zero. But the U.S. central bank took unprecedented steps to lower interest rates even further. The Fed launched quantitative easing (QE), ultimately buying trillions of dollars of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Between 2008 and 2015, the Fed's balance sheet, its total assets, ballooned from $900 billion to $4.5 trillion.