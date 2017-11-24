US futures point to a weak open, ahead of key data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open Friday, as investors gear up for more data during a shortened trading day.

Markets will be opening back up stateside, after taking a day off Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trade in the U.S., however, will be shortened, with markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) finishing trade earlier. Markets in Europe and Asia are trading as usual.

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Federal Open Market Committee released minutes from its latest meeting. In the release, the U.S. central bank delivered an overall optimistic view when it came to economic growth, yet showed signs of slight concern that financial market prices could be getting out of hand.

On the data front, Flash US composite purchasing managers index (PMI) data is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

In energy markets, crude prices ticked higher, with WTI extending gains, as a major pipeline shutdown from Canada to the U.S. tightened North American markets.