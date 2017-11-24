Nasdaq and S&P hit record highs, Amazon rises on bets of strong holiday shopping season

Shares of Macy's, Nordstrom and Kohl's rose at least 1 percent. Overall, traditional retail stocks have taken a hit this year as more people shift to online shopping outlets, helping Amazon increase its market share.

The SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund (XRT) is down 5 percent for 2017.

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but equities were set to finish the shortened trading week with modest gains. The S&P 500 and Dow were on track to rise 0.7 percent entering Friday's shortened session, while the Nasdaq was on track to post a 1.1 percent weekly gain.

Stocks have gotten a boost from rising tech stocks this week. Some investors also placed bets that corporate tax cuts would keep the current economic expansion going, but skepticism remains as to whether the GOP-led Congress will be able to pass a bill before year-end.

"The proposed fiscal stimulus faces another hurdle next week when the Senate takes up its own version of the legislation," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

"I maintain that the implementation of something meaningful is an intractable problem given the concerns surrounding the Federal deficit, the [state and local tax] deduction, and the Affordable Care Act," Klein said.

—CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.