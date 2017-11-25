For an increasing number of students at prestigious California universities and others around the country, food is becoming an expense too tough to pay for out of pocket.

As a result, some are turning to food stamps for help, according to a report in the SFGate.

The publication reported that over 500 University of California at Berkeley students have applied to receive food stamps since January, an increase from just 111 applications for the entirety of 2016. In 2015, only 41 students applied for the service, also known as CalFresh, which can provide as much as $192 per month for food at grocery stores.