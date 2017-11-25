Doctors are testing this 'Fitbit for the stomach' to help patients lose weight

This device could help you lose weight by listening to your gut 6 Hours Ago | 01:48

Consumer health devices are giving all of us new insights into our bodies, from the quality of our sleep to the number of steps we take each day.

But thus far, the stomach remains elusive.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles are testing out a new wearable called "AbStats," that can read the stomach in a similar manner to how a Fitbit tracks steps. The device was invented by Brennan Spiegel, director of health services research at Cedars-Sinai.

The device, which sits neatly on the stomach, uses sensors to record how our gut sounds when it's digesting food or at rest. The algorithm is trained to hear relevant sounds from the gut like cracks and rumbles.