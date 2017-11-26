Uncertainty and instability have always existed in the Middle East, and won't disrupt Abu Dhabi's growth, the CEO of the emirate's sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, told CNBC.

"Ever since the establishment of the [United Arab Emirates], this region has always been surrounded by instability and challenges," said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who heads the large sovereign fund. His country, he said, will remain a "beacon of stability" despite the volatility in the region, and the ongoing tensions with neighbor Qatar for the UAE and its three Arab allies.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven emirates, is the UAE's federal capital, and home to two million Emiratis. It's estimated to hold 9 and 5 percent of the world's oil and gas reserves, respectively.

Weaker oil prices have contributed to the slowing of Abu Dhabi's economy in recent years, but investors have sought out opportunities in the government's ambitious diversification program, Vision 2030, which was launched in 2007.