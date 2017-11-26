This huge Arab sovereign wealth fund is making a big bet on China with firms like Didi Chuxing

The CEO of one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds has told CNBC that he sees continued growth for the Chinese economy.

Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi-based fund, has invested in the country by partnering with tChina Development Bank Capital and China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange to establish UAE-China Joint Investment Fund.

Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak told CNBC Thursday that the fund had already deployed more than $700 million in a big bet on Chinese growth.

"We believe China is an economy that's going to continuously grow at attractive growth rates and that the opportunities lie within that economy," he said.