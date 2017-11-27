VISIT CNBC.COM

25 great holiday gifts under $50

AlexRaths | Getty Images

Between presents, decorations and meals, the holidays can get expensive. But you can still find the perfect gift without breaking the bank.

Here are 25 fantastic and affordable options for everyone on your list.

Flannel PJs

J.CREW

Price: $49.50
You can't go wrong with cozy flannel. J. Crew offers men's and women's pajama bottoms in a variety of colors.

A weekend bag

Amazon

Price: $44.95
Just in time for trips over the upcoming long weekends in January and February.

Marble notebooks

Etsy

Price: $11.33
Take journaling to the next level with sophisticated marbled notebooks. After all, Bill Gates and Richard Branson say everyone should keep one on hand.

A sock club membership

Sock Club

Price: $12 per month
No one can have too many socks. Plus, your loved ones will be reminded of you with each delivery.

A book club membership

Book of the Month

Price: $44.99 for a 3-month subscription
Give your favorite reader a book of their choice every month.

A French Press

Williams-Sonoma

Price: $49.95
Coffee drinkers will love a trendy French press. And you may even help break an expensive Starbucks habit.

A BirchBox subscription

Birchbox

Price: $30 for a 3-month subscription
A subscription to Birchbox will let someone try out a variety of new beauty and grooming products each month.

A marble wine cooler

Crate and Barrel

Price: $24.95
No one likes lukewarm Chardonnay. Plus, the marble cooler adds a decorative touch to any kitchen.

A toiletry kit

Amazon

Price: $29.99
Cute and useful for staying organized.

A spiralizer

Williams-Sonoma

Price: $31.96
Trick picky eaters into thinking their veggies are pasta with this fun kitchen gadget.

A cheese board

Williams-Sonoma

Price: $23.96
This marble and wood cheese platter will class up anyone's dinner party.

A warm throw

West Elm

Price: $49
Make the winter months a bit more bearable with a cozy blanket.

A smartphone stand

Etsy

Price: $40.35
Dress up a bedside table with an elegant concrete tablet stand.

A leather passport holder

Etsy

Price: $29.95
Even if your loved ones aren't world travelers yet, they'll look like they are with this leather passport holder. And maybe they'll get inspired.

An investment account

Betterment homepage
Betterment

Price: $0 to $50
Help someone start saving for their future with a Betterment account, which you can open with no minimum deposit.

A fun mug

Price: $27
Anyone would have more fun sipping their coffee or tea out of this creative mug.

A key finder

Amazon

Price: $34.99
Never lose keys again.

A daily photo calendar

Social Print Studio

Price: $40
Social Print Studio makes it easy to print your best Instagrams. The custom tearaway calendar lets you assign a different photo for every day of the year or have them randomly duplicated throughout.

An iPhone wallet case

Etsy

Price: $39
This elegant phone case doubles as a wallet. You can also personalize it with the initials of your choice.

A fun tote

Eunoia

Price: $20
You can never have too many totes. Plus, this hand-painted bag from Puerto Rico is a great way to show support.

Candle holders

FS

Price: $48
These sophisticated candle holders are not only useful, they'll dress up any dining room.

A daily planner

BestSelf Co

Price: $31.99
Help anyone achieve their goals with the SELF journal, which can help users stay focused and optimize their day.

A Headspace subscription

Headspace

Price: $12.99
Help them relax their mind with a month long subscription to this meditation app.

Amazon Echo Dot

Handout: Echo Dot
Amazon

Price: $49.99
Check the weather, play music, make calls, read the news and more, all with one device.

Fire TV stick

The Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa
Amazon
Price: $39.99
Give a binge-watcher access to Netflix, Hulu HBO NOW, Amazon Video and more.

