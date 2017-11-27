25 great holiday gifts under $50

Between presents, decorations and meals, the holidays can get expensive. But you can still find the perfect gift without breaking the bank.
Here are 25 fantastic and affordable options for everyone on your list.
Price: $49.50
Buy now: Flannel pajama pant
You can't go wrong with cozy flannel. J. Crew offers men's and women's pajama bottoms in a variety of colors.
Price: $44.95
Buy now: Classic duffel bag
Just in time for trips over the upcoming long weekends in January and February.
Price: $11.33
Buy now: Minimalist marble notebook
Take journaling to the next level with sophisticated marbled notebooks. After all, Bill Gates and Richard Branson say everyone should keep one on hand.
Price: $12 per month
Buy now: Sock club
No one can have too many socks. Plus, your loved ones will be reminded of you with each delivery.
Price: $44.99 for a 3-month subscription
Buy now: Book of the month club
Give your favorite reader a book of their choice every month.
Price: $49.95
Buy now: Williams Sonoma stainless-steel French press
Coffee drinkers will love a trendy French press. And you may even help break an expensive Starbucks habit.
Price: $30 for a 3-month subscription
Buy now: Birchbox or BirchboxMan
A subscription to Birchbox will let someone try out a variety of new beauty and grooming products each month.
Price: $24.95
Buy now: Marble wine cooler
No one likes lukewarm Chardonnay. Plus, the marble cooler adds a decorative touch to any kitchen.
Price: $29.99
Buy now: Herschel Supply Co. travel kit
Cute and useful for staying organized.
Price: $31.96
Buy now: Collapsible three-blade spiralizer
Trick picky eaters into thinking their veggies are pasta with this fun kitchen gadget.
Price: $23.96
Buy now: Marble and wood cheese board
This marble and wood cheese platter will class up anyone's dinner party.
Price: $49
Buy now: Soft touch throws
Make the winter months a bit more bearable with a cozy blanket.
Price: $40.35
Buy now: Modern smartphone stand
Dress up a bedside table with an elegant concrete tablet stand.
Price: $29.95
Buy now: Passport cover
Even if your loved ones aren't world travelers yet, they'll look like they are with this leather passport holder. And maybe they'll get inspired.
Price: $0 to $50
Buy now: Betterment
Help someone start saving for their future with a Betterment account, which you can open with no minimum deposit.
Price: $27
Buy now: Walking coffee mug
Anyone would have more fun sipping their coffee or tea out of this creative mug.
Price: $34.99
Buy now: Tile style key finder
Never lose keys again.
Price: $40
Buy now: Tearaway calendar
Social Print Studio makes it easy to print your best Instagrams. The custom tearaway calendar lets you assign a different photo for every day of the year or have them randomly duplicated throughout.
Price: $39
Buy now: Personalized leather iPhone wallet
This elegant phone case doubles as a wallet. You can also personalize it with the initials of your choice.
Price: $20
Buy now: "Rain" series bag
You can never have too many totes. Plus, this hand-painted bag from Puerto Rico is a great way to show support.
Price: $48
Buy now: Stone candle holder
These sophisticated candle holders are not only useful, they'll dress up any dining room.
Price: $31.99
Buy now: SELF journal
Help anyone achieve their goals with the SELF journal, which can help users stay focused and optimize their day.
Price: $12.99
Buy now: Headspace app
Help them relax their mind with a month long subscription to this meditation app.
Price: $49.99
Buy now: Amazon Echo Dot
Check the weather, play music, make calls, read the news and more, all with one device.
Price: $39.99
Buy Now: Amazon Fire TV Stick
Give a binge-watcher access to Netflix, Hulu HBO NOW, Amazon Video and more.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.
