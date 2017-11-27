    ×

    Market Insider

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: THO, UNH & more

    A factory worker installs rivets into the roof of an Airstream Inc. RV travel trailer on the production line at the company's assembly plant in Jackson Center, Ohio.
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday.

    Shares of Thor Industries soared more than 10 percent in after-hours trading, after the Indiana-based recreational vehicle manufacturer posted record earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

    UnitedHealth Group shares slipped more than 1 percent in extended trading, after the health-insurance giant revealed a lighter-than-expected earnings forecast for 2018.

    Tech Data shares climbed more than 4.5 percent after the bell Monday, after the IT distribution company posted third-quarter financial results.

    Shares of Iqvia Holdings slipped more than 1 percent after the bell. The biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing services provider announced a new share-buyback program.

