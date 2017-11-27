Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: THO, UNH & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday.

Shares of Thor Industries soared more than 10 percent in after-hours trading, after the Indiana-based recreational vehicle manufacturer posted record earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

UnitedHealth Group shares slipped more than 1 percent in extended trading, after the health-insurance giant revealed a lighter-than-expected earnings forecast for 2018.

Tech Data shares climbed more than 4.5 percent after the bell Monday, after the IT distribution company posted third-quarter financial results.

Shares of Iqvia Holdings slipped more than 1 percent after the bell. The biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing services provider announced a new share-buyback program.