The rise of Amazon and other online giants is creating a new sweet spot in UK real estate

Miles Gibson, head of U.K. research at commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE, told CNBC last week that industrials and logistics are performing "very strongly… and investors are seeing double-digit returns."

The other side of commercial property, offices, aren't proving as interesting for investors.

"Offices, for example, are affected by the fact the we have full employment, nearly full employment, in the U.K. so employment growth is slowing, which means demand for offices is slowing, so we are expecting rent growth in office sector for example to slow as well," Gibson told CNBC.

Another issue for office spaces is Brexit and the uncertainty as to how trade between the U.K. and European companies will work after 2019.

"Most of the office space is concentrated in London. Because of Brexit and the uncertainty surrounding it, we expect companies to delay big decisions and thus are generally less likely to sign a new 20-year lease," Carswell said.

He added that relatively high rents and low yields in the office space mean that there is not much room to make returns in investments in this part of the sector. However, he noted that there are a few exceptions, including regional offices, which "offer more upside with higher yields and rents which still look affordable."