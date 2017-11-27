Asian shares to look for direction after mixed US session

Tax reform was in focus stateside, with the U.S. Senate expected to vote on a bill on Thursday. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday said he would vote in favour even though he still had some concerns. Republicans need 50 votes for the bill to pass.

If the Senate bill is passed, joint legislation with the House — which passed its own version on Nov. 16 — will have to be created.

New home sales in the U.S. rose to their highest level in a decade in October. The metric rose 6.2 percent to 685,000 units, compared to the 6 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll and above the revised 645,000 figure for September.

Meanwhile, the Senate confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve chair, is due to take place on Tuesday during U.S. hours. Markets are likely to keep watch for a sense of Powell's views on inflation, among other issues.

The dollar saw a slight lift against a basket of currencies. The dollar index stood at 92.909 at 6:56 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to levels around the 92.7 handle seen during Asian trade. Against the yen, the greenback edged down overnight to trade at 111.07.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong markets could be in focus after a South China Morning Post report that Beijing will limit southbound capital in the Stock Connect. Chinese mutual funds intending to allocate less than half of their funds to the Hong Kong stock market will be approved, compared to earlier rules that allowed allocations above 80 percent, the Post said, citing sources.