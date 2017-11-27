'Buy bitcoin with credit card' is on the rise on Google and sparking bubble fears

The quest to find whether cryptocurrency bitcoin is in a bubble could be found on search engines, where one bubbly sounding term is on the rise.

"Buy bitcoin with credit card" is around its historic peak, according to Google Trends as cited by Nick Colas, co-founder of Data Trek Research and the first Wall Street analyst to take serious notice of the digital currency.

While the phrase is only about 3 percent of all bitcoin searches, it is on the rise.

The popularity and curiosity of using leverage to get in on the action comes as bitcoin's price continues to scale new heights. In another surge to the upside Monday, bitcoin rose past $9,600 in morning trade, a rise of nearly 7 percent in a 24-hour period and 17.5 percent over the past week alone.

"These bubbles tend to end in tears," hedge manager Ken Griffin at Citadel told CNBC in an interview Monday.