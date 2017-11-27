Chance of US stock market correction now at 70 percent: Vanguard Group

Don't panic, but there is now a 70 percent chance of a U.S. stock market correction, according to research conducted by fund giant Vanguard Group. There is always the risk of a correction in stocks, but the Vanguard research shows that the current probability is 30 percent higher than what has been typical over the past six decades.

Vanguard, which manages roughly $5 trillion in assets and is a proponent of long-term investing, isn't sounding the alarm bells to scare investors out of the market. But according to Vanguard's chief economist Joe Davis, investors do need to be prepared for a significant downturn.

"It's about having reasonable expectations," Davis said. "Having a 10 percent negative return in the U.S. market in a calendar year has happened 40 percent of the time since 1960. That goes with the territory of being a stock investor." He added, "It's unreasonable to expect rates of returns, which exceeded our own bullish forecast from 2010, to continue."

In its annual economic and investing outlook published last week, Vanguard told investors to expect no better than 4 percent to 6 percent returns from stocks in the next five years, its least bullish outlook since the post-financial crisis recovery began.

Contributing to that outlook are market indicators that suggest "a little froth" in the market, according to the Vanguard chief economist.

"The risk premium, whether corporate bond spreads or the shape of yield curve, or earnings yields for stocks, have continued to compress," Davis said. "We're starting to see, for first time ... some measures of expected risk premiums compressed below areas where we think it can be associated with fair value."

Many market participants have worried in recent months about the flattening in the yield curve — the spread between 2-year note yields and 10-year yields — at the lowest level since before the financial crisis. Meanwhile, the spread between junk bond yields and Treasurys recently has moved closer to the level before the financial crash than the long-term historical average.

For Vanguard the research is a chance to remind investors that overreaching is no better a solution for a lower-return environment than getting out of the market entirely. Davis worries some investors will hear "lower returns" and view it as a catalyst to become more aggressive as a way to generate the returns they have been used to in recent years.

As long as an investor is in a financial situation in which they can cope with a single down year, "you need to stay invested, because of lower expected returns," Davis said. But he added, "Don't become overly aggressive. The next five years will be challenging, and investors need to have their eyes wide open."