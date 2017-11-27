Cramer Remix: The benefits of being an individual investor   

As an investor, it's always easy to know you made the right move when you look back. Hindsight is always twenty-twenty, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

But the "Mad Money" host knows that it's much harder to get things right in the moment, when things are emotional and you're trying to predict how something will turn out in the moment.

One of the benefits of being an individual investor is that they don't have clients breathing down their neck who get angry when money isn't made every quarter. Unlike a hedge fund manager, individual investors can take their time waiting for a story to play itself out.

"If you think that a stock deserves to go higher, whether because of a re-rating or a takeover or anything else that will produce greater returns, then wait. No one is looking," Cramer said.