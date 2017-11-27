Futures slightly higher as Wall Street awaits fresh data

Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell's Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. His views on inflation may now be question No. 1. The Fed's preferred inflation indicator has shown little sign of a rebound despite falling unemployment. (CNBC)

The Senate is expected to vote on its tax reform bill as early as this week. The non-partisan CBO estimates that the Senate Republican's plan gives substantial tax cuts and benefits to Americans earning more than $100,000 a year. (Washington Post)

The deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt President Donald Trump from naming an official to run the watchdog agency on an interim basis. The suit argues that Trump overstepped his legal authority. (Reuters)

The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found.

Sen. Al Franken, trying to salvage his political career amid accusations of groping or inappropriately touching women, says he does not plan to resign but called himself "embarrassed and ashamed." (Reuters)

John Conyers is stepping down as senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, while lawmakers investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him, the representative said in an emailed statement on Sunday. (Reuters)

Following massive plumes of smoke and volcanic eruptions over the weekend, Indonesian authorities raised their alert for the Mount Agung volcano to the highest level possible today. Authorities said that the "potential for a larger eruption is imminent." (CNBC)

South Korea's defense minister said today North Korea violated an armistice agreement with South Korea this month. That happened when North Korean soldiers shot and wounded a North Korean soldier as he defected across their border. (Reuters)



Amazon (AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly has a 12-digit fortune. Bezos's net worth surpassed $100 billion on Friday after the online retail giant's shares hit a record high on Black Friday, according to a Bloomberg report.