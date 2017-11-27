    ×

    Morning Brief

    Futures slightly higher as Wall Street awaits fresh data

    BY THE NUMBERS

    U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, as investors looked to the latest batch of economic data and earnings. The S&P 500 hit a record high on Friday as investors placed bets on a strong holiday shopping season. The Dow and Nasdaq also finished higher. (CNBC)

    * Millennials could ruin holidays for department stores, economist warns (CNBC)

    Bitcoin surged to yet another new record high today, breaking a record set during the Thanksgiving weekend stateside. The cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high of $9,682.10 hours after cracking the $9,400 level on Sunday, according to CoinDesk. (CNBC)

    Time (TIME) stock was around 10 percent higher in premarket this morning after media group Meredith (MDP) said it has reached a deal to acquire it for about $2.8 billion. The deal is backed by an affiliate of billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. (Reuters)

    On the data front, new home sales figures are expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET. At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing outlook survey will be released. Tech Data (TECD), Tuniu (TOUR) and Thor Industries (THO) are set to release earnings. (CNBC)

    Two speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place today. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be delivering remarks at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell's Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. His views on inflation may now be question No. 1. The Fed's preferred inflation indicator has shown little sign of a rebound despite falling unemployment. (CNBC)

    The Senate is expected to vote on its tax reform bill as early as this week. The non-partisan CBO estimates that the Senate Republican's plan gives substantial tax cuts and benefits to Americans earning more than $100,000 a year. (Washington Post)

    The deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt President Donald Trump from naming an official to run the watchdog agency on an interim basis. The suit argues that Trump overstepped his legal authority. (Reuters)

    The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found.

    Sen. Al Franken, trying to salvage his political career amid accusations of groping or inappropriately touching women, says he does not plan to resign but called himself "embarrassed and ashamed." (Reuters)

    John Conyers is stepping down as senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, while lawmakers investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him, the representative said in an emailed statement on Sunday. (Reuters)

    Following massive plumes of smoke and volcanic eruptions over the weekend, Indonesian authorities raised their alert for the Mount Agung volcano to the highest level possible today. Authorities said that the "potential for a larger eruption is imminent." (CNBC)

    South Korea's defense minister said today North Korea violated an armistice agreement with South Korea this month. That happened when North Korean soldiers shot and wounded a North Korean soldier as he defected across their border. (Reuters)

    * North Korea and Syria are growing closer: That's bad news for the US (CNBC)

    Amazon (AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly has a 12-digit fortune. Bezos's net worth surpassed $100 billion on Friday after the online retail giant's shares hit a record high on Black Friday, according to a Bloomberg report.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Retailers, including giants Amazon (AMZN) and Wal-Mart (WMT), begin their Cyber Monday deals. Foot traffic at retailers across the country this holiday weekend may not have been as strong this year when compared to last, according to a retail tracking firm.

    Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) was downgraded to neutral from a buy at UBS following reports about Roark Capital's bid for the company, and a report that more than one potential bidder is considering the company.

    Western Digital (WDC) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to equal-weight, calling a decline for flash memory prices in early 2018.

    Broadcom (AVGO) is considering boosting its takeover offer for Qualcomm (QCOM) by adding more shares, according to a Reuters report. Broadcom's last offer consisted of $60 per share in cash and $10 per share in Broadcom stock.

    WATERCOOLER

    Pixar's "Coco" sang its way to the fourth-best Thanksgiving weekend ever, making about $71.2 million over the weekend. The film easily topped the DC Comics superhero team-up "Justice League," which made $40.7 million. (NBC News)