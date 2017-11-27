Here's where GOP Senate holdouts stand on sweeping tax bill

After months of negotiations, House and Senate Republicans have produced separate versions of a sweeping tax package with dozens of provisions that would cut some $1.7 trillion in taxes on businesses and individuals.

With a Senate vote tentatively set for Thursday, a few GOP holdouts are looking to make last-minute deals.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky needs to whittle down the list of roughly a half-dozen members of his caucus to win approval for the measure. So far, he doesn't appear to have the votes nailed down.

As negotiations continued Monday, here are nine senators who have yet to commit publicly to supporting the latest version of the bill.