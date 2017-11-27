    ×

    Here's where GOP Senate holdouts stand on sweeping tax bill

    President Donald Trump listens as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2017.
    After months of negotiations, House and Senate Republicans have produced separate versions of a sweeping tax package with dozens of provisions that would cut some $1.7 trillion in taxes on businesses and individuals.

    With a Senate vote tentatively set for Thursday, a few GOP holdouts are looking to make last-minute deals.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky needs to whittle down the list of roughly a half-dozen members of his caucus to win approval for the measure. So far, he doesn't appear to have the votes nailed down.

    As negotiations continued Monday, here are nine senators who have yet to commit publicly to supporting the latest version of the bill.

    Ron Johnson

    Only one Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, has taken a firm stand against the Senate bill, which has to be merged with the House version before it can be brought to the floor for a vote.

    Johnson, a former chief executive of a small manufacturing company, has said the legislation unfairly favors large corporations over small businesses.

    "In the current form, I wouldn't vote for it," he told CNBC last week.

    But Johnson has also said he would work with GOP leadership and the White House to make changes in the bill that would allow him to support it.

    On Monday, President Donald Trump said negotiations over the bill were "coming along very well" and the measure was getting "great support."

    "With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings," he tweeted.

    Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks with reporters in the Capitol before the Senate Policy luncheons on September 19, 2017.
    Steve Daines

    Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, has also expressed concerns about the so-called "pass-through" treatment of business income.

    On Monday, Daines appeared to be moving toward a "yes" vote.

    "It was good to speak with @realDonaldTrump this weekend working through these concerns," he tweeted.

    Susan Collins

    Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate from Maine, was among three Republicans who blocked her party's effort to repeal Obamacare in July. The Senate tax bill includes a repeal of the mandate requiring individuals to buy health insurance, a move which could undercut Obamacare.

    Collins is also reportedly looking to preserve a popular deduction for individuals who pay local property taxes. The House version includes a $10,000 limit, the current Senate version abolishes the deduction.

    Bob Corker

    Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, a Trump critic who has decided not to run for re-election, is a longtime deficit hawk who has raised concerns about the tax bill's impact on the national debt. As currently written, the Senate bill would add $1.5 trillion to the national debt, not counting interest.

    "We're $20 trillion in debt and its party like there's no tomorrow time in Washington," Corker tweeted when the bill won approval from the Finance Committee earlier this month.

    But despite early reservations, Corker seemed to be coming around Monday.

    "Senator Corker spent the entire Thanksgiving break on the phone with his Senate colleagues and with the administration working on a responsible path forward," according to a statement from his office.

    John McCain

    Sen. John McCain of Arizona, whose dramatic "thumbs down" vote helped doom the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare, has said he will wait for the final version of the tax-cut bill before announcing his position.

    He is less likely to be swayed by the White House; McCain has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

    Lisa Murkowski

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another GOP opponent of her party's failed Obamacare repeal effort in July, has said she will not oppose the provision in the Senate tax bill repealing the individual mandate.

    But she is reportedly working to include a provision that would open up the federal lands in Alaska, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, to oil and gas drilling.

    Jeff Flake

    Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, another vocal GOP critic of Trump who is not seeking re-election in 2018, has also expressed concern about the tax bill's impact on the national debt.

    Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, on Capitol Hill May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    James Lankford

    Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is a conservative Republican who has been critical of the tax bill's impact on the national debt. But his office has also said that Lankford was eager to work with his caucus to improve the bill.

    "In its current form, Senator Lankford is opposed, but optimistic that it will improve to address his deficit concerns," a spokesman said.

    Jerry Moran

    Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas has also expressed concerns about the impact of tax cuts on the national debt.

    "We don't want to increase the debt and deficit as a result of tax cuts," he told a town hall meeting in Kansas on Saturday. "My goal is to find out which taxes you cut can actually help create more jobs, better jobs, higher-paying jobs … and which ones don't do that. Not all of them do that."

