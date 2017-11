Founder and CEO Elliot Weissbluth deals with a lot of money, since his wealth management firm HighTower manages nearly $50 billion in client assets.

He also manages a lot of kids: He's a father of five.

The key to raising your kids to be financially savvy is to start the conversations about money early, Weissbluth tells CNBC Make It: "You want to talk about spending, saving and giving."

Once you get the conversation going, let your kids be hands on.