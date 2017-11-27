If you want a new smartphone, today is your day

If you're in the market for a new smartphone or are planning to pick one up for the holidays, you should probably buy it today.

Almost all of the best smartphones of the year are on sale for Cyber Monday. Some are being offered with incentives, like receiving a gift card or credit with the purchase.

Keep in mind that there probably aren't any major refreshes on the horizon for at least a few months, so you don't have to worry about that new device looking outdated for a little while. Samsung's new Galaxy S9 isn't expected until February or March, for example.

Here's where to find deals: